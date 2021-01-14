Americana Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

