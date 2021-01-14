Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.98. 31,244,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average is $266.70. The company has a market cap of $657.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.43.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.