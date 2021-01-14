Americana Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,257. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.