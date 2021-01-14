Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Update

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMTY opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

