Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

