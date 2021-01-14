AMO Coin (AMO) Price Reaches $0.0004

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $291,742.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

