Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $3.30 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $10.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.82 million, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $140.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,740,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

