Analysts Anticipate Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce $47.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the lowest is $46.40 million. Bridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $177.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.90 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDGE shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BDGE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 104,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 245.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

