Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CohBar posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 390,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,935. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

