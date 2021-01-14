Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.61. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

