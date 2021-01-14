Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 21.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

