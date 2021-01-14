Analysts Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce sales of $246.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Medifast posted sales of $170.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $916.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $925.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.79. The stock had a trading volume of 115,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,539. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.51 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $226.77. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

