Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.94.

TD stock opened at C$74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.