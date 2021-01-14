Analysts Set GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $24.01. 1,733,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,870. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

