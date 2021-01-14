Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $32.89

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.05.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 53.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2,024.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,746,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

