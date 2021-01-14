Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $23.75

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $25.38. 1,832,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

