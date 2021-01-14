Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price at $59.20

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 59,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,462. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

