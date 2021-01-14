Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $189.54

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.54.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of VRSK traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.88. 671,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,531. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 310.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $229,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

