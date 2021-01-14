Analyzing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidigm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 123.34%. Given Fluidigm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Fluidigm -37.85% -19.25% -9.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Fluidigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 251.99 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Fluidigm $117.24 million 3.77 -$64.79 million ($0.53) -11.26

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluidigm has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluidigm beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments, consumables, and services to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. Fluidigm Corporation sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences, and clinical research laboratories that conduct research, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

