Analyzing Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 2 3 9 0 2.50

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Alamos Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.78 $96.10 million $0.20 41.60

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.