Analyzing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.34 $284.17 million $0.87 24.09 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.27 $171.49 million $0.43 22.79

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.34% -0.83% -0.19%

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides optical films for liquid crystal displays; color resists, photoresists, and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; compound semiconductors for devices, including antenna switches and laser diodes; and aluminum sputtering targets for semiconductor materials. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electrical power and steam; provides services for the design, engineering, and construction management of chemical plants, as well as transport and warehousing services; and conducts materials and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes. The company also offers gas turbine cogeneration systems, gas and diesel engines for power generation, steam turbines, aerodynamic machinery, boiler plants, combined cycle power plants, industrial plants LNG tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, material handling systems, tunnel boring machines, crushing machines, marine gas turbines/reduction gear, marine reciprocating engines, and marine propulsion systems; and LPG and LNG carriers, bulk carriers, jetfoils, and submarines. In addition, it provides electric train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies; motorcycles, off-road utility vehicles, personal watercraft, and general-purpose gasoline engines; and hydraulic components for construction and agricultural machinery, hydraulic components and systems for industrial machinery, hydraulic steering gears for marine products, hydraulic deck machinery for marine products, industrial robots, and medical and pharmaceutical robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

