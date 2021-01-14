Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anaplan in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

PLAN stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,761,775. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

