Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.70.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,761,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.