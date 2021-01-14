Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading 10.4% Higher

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.34. 287,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 218,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

