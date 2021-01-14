Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 100,000 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

