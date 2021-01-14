Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Insider Sells $258,779.08 in Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 52,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $517,000.

