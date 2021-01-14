ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Raised to $13.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ANGI stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,676 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

