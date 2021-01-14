AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE:AU opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,355,000 after purchasing an additional 860,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 864,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 437,931 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.