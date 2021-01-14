Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.03. Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 9,091,171 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.