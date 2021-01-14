Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.67, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

