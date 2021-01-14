Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 768,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,930. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.