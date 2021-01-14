Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s stock price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 768,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

