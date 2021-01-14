ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

