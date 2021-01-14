Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of AM opened at $8.35 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Antero Midstream by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 603,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 415,571 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

