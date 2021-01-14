Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AON were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AON by 84.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 56.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 36.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $206.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.92. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.