Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AON by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AON by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $206.90 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.