Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Analysts predict that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.