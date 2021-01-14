Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years.

APOG opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

