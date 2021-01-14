Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $14.92 million and $1.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00096231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

