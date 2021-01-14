Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of APLIF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 13.74. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

