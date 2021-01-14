Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

