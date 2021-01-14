Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

