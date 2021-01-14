Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

