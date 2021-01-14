Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $105.80. 11,658,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,401,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

