Arabella Cecil Purchases 3,778 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,949.18 ($6,466.14).

OIT opened at GBX 131.34 ($1.72) on Thursday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £115.56 million and a PE ratio of -82.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.67.

