Aragon Court (ANJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $490,549.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Aragon Court token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $490,549.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00225916 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,230.49 or 0.83571847 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

