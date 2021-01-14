Aragon Market Cap Reaches $127.86 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00008382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $127.86 million and $26.50 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00372388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.81 or 0.04032179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ANT is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

