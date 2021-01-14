ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,610. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.