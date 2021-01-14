Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,014 shares of company stock worth $11,346,353. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

