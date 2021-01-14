Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $57,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after buying an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.